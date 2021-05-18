FY2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

