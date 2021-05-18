FY2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Comments


