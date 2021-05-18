FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Western Bank Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

Shares of CWB opened at C$35.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.76. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$19.91 and a one year high of C$36.22.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

