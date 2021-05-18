FY2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.01. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

DKS opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.