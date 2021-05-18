FY2023 EPS Estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $22,485,000.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

