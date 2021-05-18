FY2024 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

PRN opened at C$20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.18 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of C$15.43 and a 12-month high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 million.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.