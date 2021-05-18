Fyooz (FYZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20,152.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Fyooz has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $20,152.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00091711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.71 or 0.01448291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.62 or 0.11075863 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.