Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GALT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $253.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

