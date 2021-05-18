GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $838,093.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.45 or 0.00682842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002515 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,513,312 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

