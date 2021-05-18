GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.11% of GAN worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in GAN by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

