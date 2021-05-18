GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ GAN traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 2,379,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,627. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 12.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GAN by 30.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in GAN by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

