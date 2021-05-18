GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GAN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 13,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,709. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

GAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

