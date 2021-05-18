Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.04 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $114.91 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for $11.34 or 0.00026638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00406197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00231695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005029 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.23 or 0.01378827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

