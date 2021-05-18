Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 742,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

