Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price was up 7.2% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Gatos Silver traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 3,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 679,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other Gatos Silver news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,982.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $4,616,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

