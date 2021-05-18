GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.35 ($39.24).

Several brokerages have recently commented on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.43 ($0.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €35.40 ($41.65). 400,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 51.60.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

