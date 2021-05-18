General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $2,411,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 38.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $103,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

