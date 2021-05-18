Genesis Shards Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $1.06 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00386723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00234809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.01375543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047065 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

