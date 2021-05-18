Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GNPX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,302. Genprex has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for patient populations with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

