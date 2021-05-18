Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.29. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

