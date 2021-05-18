GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.18. GFL Environmental also posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

