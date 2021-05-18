Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit