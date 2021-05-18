Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

