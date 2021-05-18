Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Critical Survey

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -5.81 Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.86 $5.39 billion $6.14 11.25

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78% Gilead Sciences 5.48% 37.77% 12.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ocugen and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gilead Sciences 0 9 12 0 2.57

Ocugen presently has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $75.62, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Gilead Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Ocugen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

