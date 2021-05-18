Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,006.00 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,390.00 and a 52 week high of $4,481.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,083.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,013.16.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

