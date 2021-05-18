Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 52 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 16,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $559.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.00 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

