Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $62.40.

