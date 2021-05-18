Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

