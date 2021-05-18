Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $60,000 Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYA. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

