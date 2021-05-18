Glassman Wealth Services Sells 213 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Target were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

