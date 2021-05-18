Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $2,277,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 254,718 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

