GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0421 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $756,513.80 and $2,865.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,486.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.90 or 0.07868245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.21 or 0.02530737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.47 or 0.00681320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00205780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.91 or 0.00790629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00674926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00586147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006627 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.