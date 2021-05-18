Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $243.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.50.

NYSE GLOB opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.93. Globant has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

