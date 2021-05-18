Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up approximately 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $76,343,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.93. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

