Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Globant comprises approximately 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Globant by 42.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globant by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

GLOB opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

