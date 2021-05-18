Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,889. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

