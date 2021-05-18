GMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1,522.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. GMB has a market capitalization of $931,588.48 and approximately $11.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GMB has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.83 or 0.01496831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00118900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00063975 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

