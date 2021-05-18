GoChain Achieves Market Cap of $59.42 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. GoChain has a market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,132,711,107 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,961,113 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

