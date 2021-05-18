Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,723 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $161.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,287. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.02 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

