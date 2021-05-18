Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.25. 7,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,358. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

