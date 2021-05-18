Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,213,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,549,000 after acquiring an additional 155,899 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,510,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 118,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 160,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,310. The company has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.