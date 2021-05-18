Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,823 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the period. Gentex makes up 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Gentex worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 931.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 116,885 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 123,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 40,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. 26,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,920. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,444 shares of company stock worth $906,497 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

