Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 670 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 264,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in 3M by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average is $180.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $142.51 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

