Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 223,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,048,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

