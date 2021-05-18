GoNetwork (GOT) Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 31% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $306,018.50 and approximately $14,340.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.23 or 1.00785456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00174986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004144 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

