GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $29.25. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GoodRx shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 23,282 shares.

GDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

