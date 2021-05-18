Gossip Coin (GOSS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $15,963.39 and $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

