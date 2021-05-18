Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

