Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $125.15

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.15, but opened at $121.70. Gravity shares last traded at $121.70, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a market cap of $854.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.37.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Gravity by 775.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Gravity by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gravity by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

