Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 102,617 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 638.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,617 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE WMC opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

