Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 195.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $405,837.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

