Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.